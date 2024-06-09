Heavy rains pound coastal districts in Karnataka; on red alert till June 11

The situation in Udupi district is no different, where several houses were damaged in tree fall incidents. Heavy rain in last few days has submerged vast tracts of agriculture land in Byndoor and Kaup taluks. A few classrooms and office of the government higher primary school at Yedthare Rahutana Katte was flooded. The education department officials, including BEO Nagesh Naik, visited the school and initiated steps to drain rainwater out of the school building.