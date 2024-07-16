Heavy rains throws Kodagu out of gear

Following incessant rains, there has been a scarcity of drinking water in the rural areas of Somwarpet taluk in Kodagu district.

The local administration has not been able to supply drinking water as the power supply has been disrupted.

The road connectivity at Napoklu-Kallomotte has been lost while Triveni Sangama's park is inundated.

A heavy landslide occurred at Government Higher Primary School in Koyanadu village in Madikeri taluk on Monday night.

Five classrooms have been totally damaged.

86 students in the school have been shifted to the government Lower Primary School in Sampaje nearby.

Mangaluru-Madikeri road too has been damaged due to mudslide. Excavators are being used to clear the debris.

District disaster management team and NDRF team are on high alert.

Red alert has been sounded in Kodagu district for Wednesday.

A disaster management centre has been opened in the district.