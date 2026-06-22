Heavy showers pound Karnataka's Bhadravathi; light rains in coast

<p>While most parts of the state are experiencing a prolonged dry spell, Bhadravathi town in Shivamogga witnessed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/heavy-rain">heavy rains</a>, accompanied by thunder and lightning, after a week-long lull, on Sunday.</p>.<p>The sky remained overcast till afternoon. It started raining, coupled with thunder activity, at 2 pm and continued to pour for the next two hours.</p>.<p>The showers left main roads in the Paper Town, including BH Road and CN Road, waterlogged causing grave hardships to the motorists. The Sunday showers disrupted the shand (santhe) as the vendors struggled to save vegetables, clothing and other items in the rain.</p>.Scanty rain casts shadow of uncertainty over agri prospects in Karnataka's Navalgund.<p>Several parts of the taluk, including Koodligere, Hiriyuru and Baranduru, also received heavy rains.</p>.<p>NR Pura town in Chikkamagaluru district also received thundershowers on Sunday afternoon.</p>.<p>Several pockets of south interior Karnataka and coastal districts received light showers.</p>.<p><strong>Rain forecast for Mysuru region</strong></p>.<p>Parts of Mysuru city and the surrounding areas received good rainfall on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> region for the next few days.</p>.<p>On Monday and Tuesday, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Hassan and Kodagu districts, and light to moderate rainfall at many places over Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts, according to the weather department.</p>