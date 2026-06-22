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Heavy showers pound Karnataka's Bhadravathi; light rains in coast

The sky remained overcast till afternoon. It started raining, coupled with thunder activity, at 2 pm and continued to pour for the next two hours.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 00:48 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 00:48 IST
Karnataka NewsBhadravatiHeavy rain

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