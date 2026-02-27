<p>Hubballi: The Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM), which supplies power to around 55 lakh connections across seven districts in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-topper-in-clean-energy-suffers-from-weak-power-ecosystem-3908254">Karnataka</a>'s Hubbali, reported a gap of Rs 181 crore between the approved power purchase and other expenses and the actual costs incurred in 2024-25. The company was permitted to purchase 13,620 million units of power during the year, but the actual consumption stood at 14,431 million units.</p><p>The HESCOM on Thursday requested the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) to approve its annual performance review (APR) for 2024-25, citing increase in power consumption by domestic connections and by irrigation pump-sets as the reasons for more electricity consumption than approved that year.</p><p>During the KERC's public hearing on HESCOM's APR application, chaired by KERC Chairman P Ravi Kumar, in Hubballi on Thursday, HESOCM Managing Director Vyshali M L stated that the net gap in approved and actual expenses for 2024-25 was 604.49 crore, and Rs 422.85 crore return on equity has to be deducted from it, resulting in Rs 181 crore gap in funding. The additional consumption of electricity by domestic connections was 329 million units and it was 443 million units additional by irrigation pump-sets, in comparison with the approval given. Expense approved was Rs 11,335 crore, and actual expense was Rs 12,919 crore, she added.</p><p>KERC Chairman P Ravi Kumar and member H K Jagadish collected views and suggestions on the issue from representatives of various organisations and electricity consumers.</p><p><strong>Grievances galore</strong></p><p>Throughout the meeting, businessmen, electricity consumers, and representatives of different organisations raised numerous grievances and complaints about the functioning style of HESCOM, and requested that the burden of losses caused by others not be imposed on consumers. Suggestions also came regarding the improvements to be made in giving connections, supplying electricity regularly and addressing the grievances.</p><p>Measures to immediately replace defunct transformers and damaged poles, compensation for loss, to recover the amount from the concerned in connection with misappropriation of funds, and using funds for electricity-related infrastructure development and not for office buildings were also suggested. </p><p>Jagadish Hombal said Rs 1,945 crore electricity bills pending from different departments of the government should be collected properly, and the HESCOM should take steps to save electricity by preventing burning of streetlights in day time. Mallesh Jaadar demanded better power supply at Gamanagatti Industrial Area. </p><p>G G Hegde Kadekodi from Sirsi charged that the HESCOM shows losses and transfers that to consumers, it has staff shortage, and also has proxy workers.</p><p>Aravind Pai from Kumta accused the HESCOM officials of presenting bogus data and affidavits, charging that consumers are being exploited. Instead of having multiple softwares, the HESCOM should have a consolidated software, he added.</p>.Escoms want changes in 2025 tariff order across Karnataka.<p><strong>'No power tariff revision proposal now'</strong></p><p>Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) Chairman P Ravi Kumar clarified that there is no proposal to revise the electricity tariff as of now, as the multi-year tariff structure is already revised for three years with effect from 2025-26.</p><p>HESCOM Managing Director Vyshali M L said the power tariff is revised till 2027-28, but a reduction in the tariff for irrigation pump-sets is being proposed.</p><p><strong>'Gruha Jyothi'</strong></p><p>The HESCOM is getting advance payment from the government for 'Gruha Jyothi' free electricity supply up to 200 units of power per month for domestic connections, and the dues are meager, HESCOM officials said.</p><p>Under this scheme, 2,028 million units per year was approved, and the consumption was 2,350 million units. Out of around Rs 1,200 crore cost, Rs 84 crore is pending. However, dues from government departments are reaching Rs 2,000 crore, officials added.</p>