High beam headlights: Police book 1,170 cases, collect Rs 5.86 lakh fine in Karnataka's Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The city police in Karnataka's Mangaluru who took up a special drive against high beam headlight violations have booked 1,170 cases against drivers since June 15, 2024. The police have collected a fine of Rs 5,86,500 as per the Central Motor Vehicles rules 1989, said Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal.
Mangaluru police had been receiving complaints against the use of high-beam, glaring vehicle headlights causing inconvenience to motorists.
Several vehicles have been observed to use "dazzling and glaring" LED headlights, affecting the vision of drivers on the opposite lane and their ability to drive safely. Some of the vehicles were using more than the prescribed brightness limit for headlights. Accordingly, the police conducted a special drive against drivers using high beam and glaring headlights on national highways, state highways, and other roads under the city police commissionerate limits and booked cases against the violators, said the police commissioner.
He added that the drive will continue in the coming days as well. The police have also created awareness among motorists.
The commissioner said, "People are required to install only the headlamps prescribed by the vehicle companies for various types of vehicles, as per the standards specified in the Central Motor Vehicle Act, 1989, for their motor vehicles. Additionally, decorative lights, bright lights, and glaring LED bulbs should not be installed."
He said, "In the Mangaluru City Commissionerate limits, including national highways, state highways, and all roads with street lights, vehicles should not be driven with high beam lights under any circumstances. Motorcycles and auto rickshaws should have only 1 or 2 headlamps. Four-wheeled and multi-wheeled vehicles should have only 2 or 4 headlamps", he added.
Published 24 July 2024, 17:04 IST