High beam headlights: Police book 1,170 cases, collect Rs 5.86 lakh fine in Karnataka's Mangaluru

He added that the drive will continue in the coming days as well. The police have also created awareness among motorists.

The commissioner said, "People are required to install only the headlamps prescribed by the vehicle companies for various types of vehicles, as per the standards specified in the Central Motor Vehicle Act, 1989, for their motor vehicles. Additionally, decorative lights, bright lights, and glaring LED bulbs should not be installed."

He said, "In the Mangaluru City Commissionerate limits, including national highways, state highways, and all roads with street lights, vehicles should not be driven with high beam lights under any circumstances. Motorcycles and auto rickshaws should have only 1 or 2 headlamps. Four-wheeled and multi-wheeled vehicles should have only 2 or 4 headlamps", he added.