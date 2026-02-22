<p>Ramanagara: "The Congress high command has summoned Deputy CM D K Shivakumar to Delhi on Feb 26 on leadership change issue and our leader will get good news," Ramanagar Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain said on Saturday.</p>.<p>He told reporters here that ministers and party legislators want to see Shivakumar as CM for remaining period in current term.</p>.Karnataka BJP MLA caught taking Rs 5 lakh bribe.<p>Minister Satish Jarkiholi has met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and urged him to resolve the row. Shivakumar as KPCC chief has made sincere efforts to bring party to power. If Shivakumar is made CM, he will ensure it retains power after the 2028 elections, Hussain said.</p>.<p>On the chief minister's 'not quitting battlefield' posts on X, Hussain said, "All 140 MLAs, including me, have asked for leadership change. There's no vested interest or factionalism in it".</p>