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High command’s decision is prasada: D K Shivakumar amid power tussle in Karnataka

'No decision has been taken on replacing the chief minister. Such being the case, how can I say whether there will be a change or not,' Kharge told reporters in Kalaburagi.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 20:39 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 20:39 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarKarnataka Politics

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