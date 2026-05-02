<p>Kalaburagi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday remained non-committal on a possible change of guard in Karnataka.</p><p>“No decision has been taken on replacing the chief minister. Such being the case, how can I say whether there will be a change or not,” Kharge told reporters in Kalaburagi.</p>.'No decision on leadership change in Karnataka': Kharge as 'tussle' between Siddaramaiah & Shivakumar drags on.<p>Reacting to Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, “I’ve been very loyal to the party. Our party leaders’ words are very important. We’ll abide by the decision of the party. Whatever Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi say, I’ll accept it as prasada.”</p>