<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka high</a> court on Thursday directed the state government to respond by March 10 to a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging proposed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharavathi">Sharavathi</a> Pumped Storage Project. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha also ordered notice to the state government and other authorities.</p><p>The petitioners - Akhilesh Chipli, Ravindranath Shanbhogue and Manohar Kumar CB - challenged the approval granted by the standing committee of National Board of Wildlife in its 84th meeting for the 2,000 M W Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project. </p><p>The proposal requires a total extent of 142.763 hectares of land, of which 103 hectares is geographically located inside the Sharavathi Valley Lion Tailed Macaque Wildlife Sanctuary, 39.715 hectares is within the Eco-Sensitive Zone, the petitioners contended.</p>.Conservationists allege violations in procedure followed to obtain clearances for Sharavathi pumped storage project .<p>The petitioners submitted that under section 2(26) and section 29 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, any activity within such a sanctuary is strictly prohibited unless it is established to be for the ‘improvement and better management of wildlife.’ </p><p>“If implemented, would result in destruction of the fragile ecosystem in the Western Ghats, including its flora, fauna to such an extent that some of the rare and endangered species found in the said area would be driven to extinction,” the petitioners said.</p><p>The advocate representing the petitioners said that sections 29 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act permit only such activities in a sanctuary as are necessary for the improvement and better management of wildlife. </p><p>A massive hydro-electric project involving blasting, tunnelling, quarrying, transmission corridors, waste dumping and permanent habitat fragmentation can, by no stretch of interpretation, satisfy this statutory condition, the advocate said.</p>.Sharavathi project gets boost as Karnataka govt approves mitigation framework.<p>The petitioners further stated that neither the State Board for Wildlife, nor the Standing Committee of NBWL, and the Central Government possesses jurisdiction to approve such a project. </p><p>According to the petitioners, massive tunnelling work destroys the underground hydrology which results in drying of the streams as well as rivulets of Sharavathi river. It was further stated that usage of 18,000 tonnes of hazardous industrial explosives poses a serious threat to snakes, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/king-cobra">King Cobras</a> as well as subterranean mammals like Pangolins.</p>