Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka HC tells FRRO to deport Thai woman as per SOP

The petitioner woman was arrested along with another accused in a raid conducted on February 3, in Ramamurthy Nagar police station limits.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 22:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 March 2026, 22:41 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High CourtFRRO

Follow us on :

Follow Us