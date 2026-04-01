<p>The Karnataka High Court has directed the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to take steps to deport a 42-year-old woman from Thailand, arrested in an immoral trafficking case, in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP). </p>.<p>Justice M Nagaprasanna specified that the prosecution against the woman shall continue in case the SOP would not permit deportation.</p>.<p>The petitioner woman was arrested along with another accused in a raid conducted on February 3, in Ramamurthy Nagar police station limits.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The police registered the crime for offences punishable under BNS sections 143 (2) and sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. The petitioner was sent to the custody of the FRRO, Bengaluru, on February 5, 2026. At present she is housed at a detention centre in Tumakuru.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The petitioner woman moved the high court seeking directions for her deportation claiming that she had come to India in search of a job and become a victim at the hands of the accused.</p>.Karnataka HC directs ISEC to issue new advertisement for post of its director.<p class="bodytext">It was stated that she is suffering from psychological illness due to legal process and she is unable to go back to her country on the score that the visa and passport are expired.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On the other hand, Shanthi Bhushan H, deputy solicitor general of India appearing for FRRO, submitted that steps will be taken in terms of the model SOP.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Justice Nagaprasanna noted that the November 25, 2025, SOP, issued by the Union of India, governs the withdrawal of prosecution in cases involving foreign nationals, with the avowed objective of facilitating their deportation. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“The FRRO shall follow the procedure in terms of the SOP and take further steps to deport the petitioner to her country - Thailand, in case if not required in any of the prosecution/proceedings,” the court<br /> said.</p>