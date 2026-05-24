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Homeindiakarnataka

High input costs hit Karnataka farmers ahead of sowing season

The Kharif season sees cultivation across nearly 70 lakh hectares in Karnataka, with farmers heavily dependent on crops like ragi, paddy, jowar, bajra, tur, and groundnut.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 23:06 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 23:06 IST
India NewsKarnatakafarmerssowing

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