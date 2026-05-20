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Homeindiakarnataka

High moisture content fueling thunderstorms in state: IMD

Meteorologists say such conditions are typical during the pre-monsoon season, but this year the rainfall intensity has been higher in coastal and north interior Karnataka.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 01:23 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 01:23 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsIMDRainfallweatherHubballithunderstorm

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