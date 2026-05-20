<p>Hubballi: A combination of high temperatures and abundant atmospheric moisture is triggering intense thunderstorm activity in the state.</p>.<p>According to N Puviarasan, Head of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru Centre, the current weather pattern is favourable for the formation of widespread thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.</p>.<p>He says the intense showers are primarily due to the high moisture content available, combined with rising daytime temperatures across the state.</p>.<p>“The temperature over interior Karnataka (both north and south) has remained significantly high during the daytime. At the same time, substantial moisture is incursion from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. This combination is creating atmospheric instability, leading to intense thunderstorm activity and heavy pre-monsoon showers,” he said.</p>.<p>He explained that the sharp heating of land surfaces during summer causes warm air to rise rapidly. When moisture-laden winds enter the region, resulting in sudden evening showers and thunderstorms.</p>.<p>Puviarasan said that a one-degree increase in temperature leads to a 7 mm increase in moisture content in the air, resulting in a higher quantity of pre-monsoon showers.</p>.Thundershowers return, Bengaluru braces for more rain.<p>Meteorologists say such conditions are typical during the pre-monsoon season, but this year the rainfall intensity has been higher in coastal and north interior Karnataka.</p>.<p>Copious pre-monsoon showers have reduced the rainfall deficit in Karnataka.</p>.<p>As of May 19, the overall state average rainfall stood at a 2% deficit, an improvement from the 11% deficit a week ago. Against the normal pre-monsoon showers of 85 mm rainfall, the coastal districts received 110 mm of rainfall.</p>.<p>North interior Karnataka received 67 mm of rainfall against a normal of 54 mm. South interior Karnataka usually receives 102 mm of rainfall in a normal year; however, in April-May, it received only 71 mm. The Malnad region received only 106 mm instead of the average of 119 mm of rainfall.</p>.<p>Puviarasan said the state could witness such highly intense thundershowers in the north for the next two days before subduing across the state.</p>