High-security equipment installed in Vidhana Soudha

Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said that the state government has installed state-of-the-art modern security gadgets, including door-frame metal detectors, bag scanners and QR Code equipment, to tighten the vigil in and around Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha.
After reviewing the new equipment, Parameshwara said, “We will issue public passes in online mode to prevent incidents, like the massive security breach that took place in Parliament as well as in Vidhana Soudha last year.” He added that the people with QR Code-verified passes would only be allowed to enter the Vidhana Soudha.
Conceding that the key security gadgets installed at Vidhana Soudha had not been functioning properly for the last three years, he said the new security system would bring the curtains down on manual passes.
According to a statement, the new security gadgets have been installed in four gates of Vidhana Sudha, three gates of Vikasa Soudha, six gates of the High Court and Raj Bhavan entrances.
Published 17 May 2024, 22:14 IST