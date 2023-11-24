High Security Registration Plates: State to convene stakeholders’ meeting in a week

Bengaluru: The state government will hold a meeting within a week involving all stakeholders regarding the implementation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), the High Court of Karnataka was informed on Wednesday.
The government also stated that appellants before the court would be permitted to attend the meeting.
Additional Advocate General Vikram Huilgol told the court that the meeting scheduled for early this month could not take place because all the stakeholders could not be contacted.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit adjourned to December 6 the hearing on a batch of writ appeals asking the state to place on record minutes of the meeting.
During the hearing, the counsel for the High Security Registration Plates Manufacturers' Association and others informed the court that they were not invited to any meeting even though the government had assured the court to involve all stakeholders in such a deliberation.
On October 25, the division bench had directed that a portion of the September 20, 2023, interim order of the single bench be kept in abeyance with regard to operationalising HSRP.
The single judge directed the government to finalise and publish the process to be followed by vehicle manufacturers to accord approval for every licence plate manufacturer with a Type Approval Certificate.
Challenging the single judge’s order, the government has contended that the single bench has erred in exercising its jurisdiction as the notification and circular under challenge have to be read in conjunction with the terms of the government notification, dated December 4, 2018, and further order dated December 6, 2018.
Both these were issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in relation to Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules and both were placed on record before the Supreme Court.