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Homeindiakarnataka

Khadi at convocations? Karnataka forms panel to review university dress code

The meeting discussed on doing away with Western robes the dress code which all universities follow during the annual convocation.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 00:13 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 00:13 IST
Karnataka NewsDress codeUniversityuniformconvocation

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