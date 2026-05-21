Khadi at convocations? Karnataka forms panel to review university dress code

<p>Bengaluru: The Higher Education department has constituted three expert committees to submit recommendations on three major issues.</p>.<p>The committee, headed by former vice chancellor Ambalike Hiriyanna, has been asked to study and submit recommendations on protocol and common dress code during university convocations.</p>.<p>The issue was discussed at a recent meeting chaired by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, which was attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, along with the vice chancellors of all the state-run universities.</p>.<p>The meeting discussed on doing away with Western robes the dress code which all universities follow during the annual convocation.</p>.<p><strong>Black caps</strong></p>.<p>A few vice chancellors and Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar proposed khadi dress for students, and also suggested removing the black caps worn by the students and other dignitaries during the convocation.</p>.<p>The second committee headed by former vice chancellor T D Kemparaju has been constituted to submit recommendations on framing uniform guidelines for awarding honorary doctorates by the universities.</p>.No honour in vanity degrees.<p><strong>Honorary doctorates</strong></p>.<p>Following controversies on yielding to pressures by the universities, over presenting honorary doctorates to politicians and others, Congress MLC Ramesh Babu, during the recently concluded Legislative Council session, had urged the government to regulate the conferring of honorary doctorates, so as to uphold the value of the honorary doctorate degrees. </p>.<p><strong>Syllabus committee</strong></p>.<p>Considering the opinion of the vice chancellors during a meeting to revise the syllabus for higher education, and keeping the present industry requirements and employment opportunities in mind, and also, to make it skill-based, the department has constituted a committee headed by former vice chancellor B Thimme Gowda to study and submit the report on the matter.</p>.<p>As of now, the Board of Studies at the respective universities, are deciding the curriculum.</p>