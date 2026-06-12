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Homeindiakarnataka

Higher grants to Kuruba organisations not intentional: Siddaramaiah

He noted that the concerned government order was not about granting funds.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 20:13 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 20:13 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahKuruba community

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