Higher grants to Kuruba organisations not intentional: Siddaramaiah

<p>Bengaluru: Former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddarmaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> clarified on Thursday that the higher representation to the Kuruba community amongst the grants provided to backward class organisations was not "intentional."</p><p>"The state backward classes welfare department has gone through requests by different backward class organisations and has granted Rs 71.85 crore for 155 backward class organisations to build community halls and student hostels. This list is not final. After checking the requests by other backward castes, funds will be released. Since more requests were submitted by the Kuruba community, that community has got more grants. There has been no conscious discrimination," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).</p>.Karnataka: Over half of community halls, hostels sanctioned to backward classes granted to Kurubas.<p>Siddaramaiah was responding to a report by Deccan Herald that at least 80 of the 155 organisations to which funds had been granted were affiliated to the Kuruba community.</p><p>He noted that the concerned government order was not about granting funds. </p><p>"The concerned organisations need to send the license of the buildings in their name from the panchayat/municipality, the 3-year audit report etc to the Backward Classes Welfare Department."</p><p>He added that funds would be released in three stages after following the guidelines.</p>