Higher grants to Kurubas not 'intentional', Siddaramaiah clarifies

<p>Bengaluru: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has clarified that the higher representation of the Kuruba community among beneficiaries of grants sanctioned to backward class organisations is not 'intentional'</p>.<p>He maintained that the grants were distributed in accordance with prescribed norms.</p>.'Did I ask him to work against me & the party?': Siddaramaiah seen fuming at Zameer's fan, video goes viral.<p>"The Backward Classes Welfare Department has gone through requests by different backward class organisations and has granted Rs 71.85 crore for 155 backward class organisations to build community halls and student hostels. This list is not final. After checking the requests by other backward castes, funds will be released. Since the Kuruba community submitted more requests, that community has received more grants. There has been no conscious discrimination," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah was responding to a DH report stating that at least 80 of the 155 organisations to which funds had been granted were affiliated with the Kuruba community.</p>.<p>He noted that the government order concerned was not about granting funds.</p>.<p>"The organisations concerned need to send the license of the buildings in their name from the panchayat/municipality, the 3-year audit report etc to the Backward Classes Welfare Department."</p>.<p>He added that funds would be released in three stages after following the guidelines.</p>