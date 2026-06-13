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Homeindiakarnataka

Higher grants to Kurubas not 'intentional', Siddaramaiah clarifies

He maintained that the grants were distributed in accordance with prescribed norms.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 00:32 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 00:32 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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