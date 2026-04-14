<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has clarified to students and parents that the highest marks secured in examinations 1 and 2 will be considered for KCET ranking.</p>.<p>The Authority has issued a statement in this regard following questions by several students and parents. </p>.NEET-UG 2026: NTA releases city slips for candidates; exam on May 3.<p>"Students, no need to get confused. We will consider the highest score from exam 1 and exam 2 while declaring KCET results and awarding ranks," H Prasanna, Executive Director of KEA, said. </p>.<p>Prasanna also clarified that the KCET results will be declared only after the announcement of the results for examination 2. However, this will be applicable only for the state board students and not for other board students.</p>