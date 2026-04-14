Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Highest score from II PUC exams 1 & 2 to be considered for KCET rank

The Authority has issued a statement in this regard following questions by several students and parents.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 00:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 April 2026, 00:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKCETKarnataka Examinations Authority

Follow us on :

Follow Us