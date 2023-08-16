Highway robbery: Chamarajanagar police arrest 8 people

The police have arrested eight people in connection with the robbery case of a Kerala jeweller on the national highway in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district on August 11.The case was reported at Begur police station.
The probe has revealed that the arrested were inter-state robbers and have been involved in similar robberies in Mysuru and Mandya districts. They have been sent to judicial custody.
Police have seized the cars used for the crime and recovered the jeweller’s car. However, the Rs 40 lakh that the robbers decamped with is yet to be traced.
A probe is underway according to Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu. It was said that a 10-member gang was involved in the crime but the police have arrested only eight members so far.
Police department had constituted a Special Investigation Team to nab the accused who waylaid the jeweller’s car and decamped with Rs 40 lakh in cash and the car in a filmy style.
The police, with the help of the public, took five people into custody on the day of the crime itself.
Three accused were arrested in Mysuru, it is said.