Hindu activist receives externment notice, faces possible banishment from Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: The Puttur Assistant Commissioner has issued a notice to a Hindu activist, asking for an explanation as to why he should not be externed from Dakshina Kannada district.

Praveesh Kumar Nair, also known as Pravesha Nair, a resident of Nettanige Mudnoor and reportedly a member of the VHP and Bajrang Dal, has been served the notice by the Assistant Commissioner. He is involved in three cases, and the notice requires him to appear before the AC court in Puttur personally or through a lawyer on December 20 at 11:30 AM to provide an explanation.