Hindu activist receives externment notice, faces possible banishment from Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: The Puttur Assistant Commissioner has issued a notice to a Hindu activist, asking for an explanation as to why he should not be externed from Dakshina Kannada district.
Praveesh Kumar Nair, also known as Pravesha Nair, a resident of Nettanige Mudnoor and reportedly a member of the VHP and Bajrang Dal, has been served the notice by the Assistant Commissioner. He is involved in three cases, and the notice requires him to appear before the AC court in Puttur personally or through a lawyer on December 20 at 11:30 AM to provide an explanation.
The police report submitted to the Assistant Commissioner stated that Nair has been causing public nuisance in Uppinangady police station limits and disrupting peace in the area over trivial issues. He has a criminal background, and there are two pending cases against him in Puttur Rural Station and one in Uppinangady station limits.
The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of Puttur sub-division submitted a report to the Assistant Commissioner recommending the externment of Nair from the district to Basavakalyana police station limits in Bidar. The notice served by the Puttur Assistant Commissioner warned that if Praveesh fails to appear before the AC court, a unilateral decision will be taken.