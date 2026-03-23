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‘Hindu govt’ will come to power in Karnataka in 2028, we will use bulldozers: Yatnal

“If our government comes, we will withdraw the cases filed by the Congress government against the members of Hindutva organisations, Yatnal said.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 17:22 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 17:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka Politicsbasanagouda patil yatnal

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