<p>Maddur: Bijapur City MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/basangouda-patil-yatnal">Basanagouda Patil Yatnal</a> said that a ‘Hindu government’ would come to power in the state in 2028, adding that if his party forms the government, strict measures would follow, bulldozers would be used in response to attacks on Ganapathi processions, police would be equipped with AK-47 rifles, and those raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans would face physical action.</p><p>He was speaking during the Balidan Divas programme organised by various Hindu outfits, in Maddur, Mandya district, on Monday.</p>.HDK should step down and make way for Kharge: BSY.<p>“If our government comes, we will withdraw the cases filed by the Congress government against the members of Hindutva organisations. A new revolution has started in Karnataka from Maddur. I will tour from Chamarajanagar to Basava Kalyan. There will be a huge change in Karnataka in 2028,” he predicted.</p><p><strong>‘New Wave’</strong></p><p>“A new wave has started in the state through Yatnal, Anantkumar Hegde, Pratap Simha and C T Ravi. There will be a revolution in the state, if they come to power. The era of Gandhi, Nehru has finished. Those built Taj Mahal have become heroes. Communists have written history as they want,” he criticised.</p><p><strong>Blood of heroes </strong></p><p>Former MP and BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde said, “We need people to remind us that the heroes’ blood flows in us and not the blood of slaves. Those who don’t know their father claim to be secular. But we are not secular, because we know our father and mother.”</p><p>“We should eliminate caste from society and unite our religion. With this, there should be meaning for the Balidan Divas of our ancestors,” he said. </p><p>Earlier, Yatnal and Anantkumar Hegde were taken on a procession from IB Circle to the old bus stand on an open vehicle.</p>