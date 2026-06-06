Hindu outfits take out protest march over Murinakatte demolition in Bhatkal

<p>Bhatkal: Condemning the Murinakatte demolition and alleging that the incident has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, a joint forum of Hindu organisations took out a protest march in Bhatkal on Friday and submitted a memorandum to Assistant Commissioner J Mahesh.</p>.<p>Addressing the agitators, Hindu Jagarana Vedike South Zone Secretary Srikanth Shetty Karkala said the alleged attack by radical elements was not only against a religious structure but also an assault on the Police Department and the law and order system.</p>.Silent protest in Mysuru on March 25 to 'protect dignity' of Hindu seers.<p>He demanded the immediate arrest of all those responsible for the incident.</p>.<p>He further alleged that Justice Jagannath Shetty Commission report had mentioned links between some individuals in Bhatkal and the ISI and claimed that the RDX explosive material used in the Mumbai blasts had been transported through Bhatkal.</p>.<p>Vishva Hindu Parishad North Zone Convenor Pundalik Dalwai said when Bhatkal was in mourning, radical forces demolished the structure. VHP and Bajrang Dal activists from across the state were prepared to come to Bhatkal and restore the structure, but refrained after respecting senior leaders’ advice.</p>.<p>VHP Bhatkal unit president Ramakrishna Naik also addressed the gathering.</p>.<p>Several leaders, including Hindu Jagarana Vedike secretary Nagesh Naik, Subramanya Kumta, former MLA Sunil Naik and others, such as Govinda Naik, Jayant Benandur, were present.</p>.<p>The protestors marched from Chennapatna Hanuman Temple in the town, proceeded through the main road and reached the assistant commissioner’s office to submit the memorandum.</p>