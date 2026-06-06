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Homeindiakarnataka

Hindu outfits take out protest march over Murinakatte demolition in Bhatkal

The protestors marched from Chennapatna Hanuman Temple in the town, proceeded through the main road and reached the assistant commissioner’s office to submit the memorandum.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 06:31 IST
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A large number of agitators gather in front of the assistant commissioner
A large number of agitators gather in front of the assistant commissioner
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Published 06 June 2026, 06:31 IST
Karnataka NewsprotestKarnatakabhatkal

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