Hindus distribute sweets to Muslims on Eid Milad in Mangaluru's Bantwal

Mangaluru: At a time when VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders were holding 'Chalo B C Road,' a group of Hindu youths at Ananthadi, Kodaje, Mani in Bantwal distributed sweets to Muslims during Eid Milad procession on Monday.

Sharing the video, DYFI State president Muneer Katipalla said, “Peace loving Hindu youths have distributed sweets and thereby upheld humanitarian values. We are indebted to them. Despite the politically motivated tension that began since Sunday, we have to thank these young men who decided to share sweets without being distracted following an attempt made by a few individuals to incite hate in the society. Our politicians, MLAs should learn a lesson from these youth. These youth have given an answer through their work to Sharan Pumpwell, Puneeth Attavar, MLAs Dr Y Bharath Shetty and D Vedavyas Kamath.”