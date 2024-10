Hindus have genes of Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, says MLA Poonja, demands MLC BK Hariprasad's DNA test

Poonja, angry over Hariprasad calling Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer a 'petty politician', said, 'Hariprasad once claimed that Hindus and Muslims have the same DNA. We do not agree with his statement. Hindus have the DNA of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna.'