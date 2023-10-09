'Hindus should be vigilant against onslaught from all directions', says columnist Chakravarthy Sulibele

Orator Chakravarthy Sulibele launched a verbal attack against Muslims, Christians and Moaists on Monday and said Hindus must be vigilant against onslaughts from all directions.

"Muslims first win your trust and then stab in the back. It is Christians who begun dividing Hindus on the lines of caste. Maoists target Hindus in order to cover up the mistakes of Christians and Muslims. Thus Hindus need to be vigilant against the onslaught from all directions," columnist Chakravarthy Sulibele stressed on Monday.

He was addressing a public gathering organised during a stopover of Shourya Jagaran Ratha yatra at the Kadri ground en route to Udupi.

Quoting Udayanidhi Stalin's statement against Sanatan Dharma, Sulibele said he would not have returned (alive) if he had made the same statement in Mangaluru.