'Hindus should be vigilant against onslaught from all directions', says columnist Chakravarthy Sulibele

Orator Chakravarthy Sulibele launched a verbal attack against Muslims, Christians and Moaists on Monday and said Hindus must be vigilant against onslaughts from all directions.
"Muslims first win your trust and then stab in the back. It is Christians who begun dividing Hindus on the lines of caste. Maoists target Hindus in order to cover up the mistakes of Christians and Muslims. Thus Hindus need to be vigilant against the onslaught from all directions," columnist Chakravarthy Sulibele stressed on Monday.
He was addressing a public gathering organised during a stopover of Shourya Jagaran Ratha yatra at the Kadri ground en route to Udupi.
Quoting Udayanidhi Stalin's statement against Sanatan Dharma, Sulibele said he would not have returned (alive) if he had made the same statement in Mangaluru.
He said neither Stalin's father, grandfather, the British or even Mohammed Ghori could harm Sanatan Dharma. A message should be generated that a Hindu would not think twice to pick the sword to protect their Dharma.
VHP Karnataka Dakshina Pranth Saha Karyadarshi Sharan Pumpwell said Muslims in Shivamogga had installed a huge banner of Aurangzeb. "This is not the reign of Aurangazeb but of Narendra Modi," he declared.
Prior to the public rally, a procession to welcome the Ratha Yatra to Mangaluru was organised at Dr Ambedkar (Jyothi) Circle. Police personnel were deployed in huge numbers to prevent untoward incidents.