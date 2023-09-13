Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura, others held in cheating case

The central crime branch (CCB) police personnel from Bengaluru have arrested Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura and six others on the charge of cheating a businessman of crores of rupees after promising a BJP ticket for him from Byndoor assembly constituency in Udupi district.

The CCB team took the activist and six other suspects into custody from near the Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Tuesday night, police sources said.

It is alleged that the prime accused, Chaitra Kundapura, along with the other suspects, had taken around Rs 5 crore from BJP ticket aspirant Govinda Babu Poojary, a native of Byndoor, who runs hospitality and catering businesses in Bengaluru.

Poojary, who filed a complaint at the Bandepalya police station in Bengaluru on September 8, stated that he was introduced to the prime accused by a Sangh volunteer Prasad of Byndoor.