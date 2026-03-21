<p>Following the death of trainee veterinary officer Sameeksha Reddy in the zoo at Tyavarekoppa near Shivamogga recently, Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairman K Rangaswamy visited the zoo on Saturday and told that female hippopotamus at Bannerghatta National Park would be named after Sameeksha.</p><p>He inspected the enclosure of the Hippopotamus Hamsini at Tyavarekoppa that bit Sameeksha and held talks with the officials.</p>.Trainee vet dies in hippo attack at zoo in Shivamogga.<p>Speaking on the occasion, he said the department would probe the incident thoroughly and justice will be given to the kin of the deceased. He also promised that the government would take all necessary steps to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future. </p>