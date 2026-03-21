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Hippo at Bannerghatta National Park to be named after late trainee veterinary officer Sameeksha

Speaking on the occasion, Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairman K Rangaswamy, said the department would probe the incident thoroughly and justice will be given to the kin of the deceased.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 16:42 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 16:42 IST
Karnataka NewsshivamoggaBannerghatta National Parkhippopotamus

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