<p>Shivamogga: Around 15-year old pregnant hippopotamus, 'Hamsini', that allegedly caused the death of trainee veterinary Sameeksha Reddy in the zoo-cum-safari at Tyavarekoppa near here last month, had a miscarriage on Saturday. </p><p>Normally, a hippopotamus gives birth after 250 days of pregnancy. The eight-year-old 'Hamsini' was pregnant for 265 days.</p><p>The zoo's contract veterinary officer Murali Manohar, was relieved of his service recently. So, Hamsini was under the care of a veterinarian from Bannerghatta Zoo. </p>.'Monumental Fraud': Karnataka High Court orders CBI probe into acquisition of prime land in Hebbal.<p>It may be mentioned here that Sameeksha had gone to the enclosure of Hamsini to examine her temperature on March 19 at night because she was not eating food. At that time, the hippo had attacked her. She was seriously injured and died the next day at a private hospital in Shivamogga.</p>