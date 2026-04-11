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Hippopotamus in Shivamogga zoo suffers miscarriage

Normally, a hippopotamus gives birth after 250 days of pregnancy. The eight-year-old 'Hamsini' was pregnant for 265 days.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 16:22 IST
Karnataka Newsshivamoggahippopotamus

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