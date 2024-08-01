'Historic': Siddaramaiah on apex court ruling on internal quota for Scheduled Castes, Tribes

Posting on social media platform X, Siddaramaiah said that the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the authority of state governments to identify and provide internal reservations for the most backward among the Scheduled Castes is a historic one. "I wholeheartedly welcome this judgment."

He elaborated: "With the Supreme Court's verdict, a major obstacle in the implementation of internal reservations has been removed. We will consult with Scheduled Caste leaders and legal experts regarding the contentious aspects of the verdict, including the issue of the creamy layer, and take appropriate action." He gave the assurance that the Congress party is committed to providing internal reservation within the Scheduled Castes category.