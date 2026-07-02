Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

History by post: The 15th-century Kodigehalli inscription honoured by India Post

A postmark cannot save a stone. But it can do the next best thing: send its story out into the world, one postcard at a time.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 19:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
The Permanent Pictorial Cancellation.

The Permanent Pictorial Cancellation.

The Kodigehalli hero stone whose archer is sketched on the postmark.

The Kodigehalli hero stone whose archer is sketched on the postmark.

Credit: The Mythic Society

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 19:09 IST
Karnataka NewsSpectrumInscriptionKodigehalliPremium

Follow us on :

Follow Us