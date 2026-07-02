History by post: The 15th-century Kodigehalli inscription honoured by India Post

<p>Recently, India Post unveiled a Permanent Pictorial Cancellation — a special postmark — honouring the Kodigehalli inscription stone, a weathered granite slab discovered in Kodigehalli. The postmark was released in Virupakshapura, the hamlet mentioned in the inscription and now part of present-day Kodigehalli, linking the region’s present to a fragment of its recorded past.</p>.<p>The Kodigehalli inscription is dated 1431 CE. At first glance, it is an ordinary land grant: Prataparaya, son of the general Mangappa Dandanayaka, gifting the village of Virupakshapura to Lord Somadeva of Sakanasamudra (today’s Hesaraghatta, where the old shrine survives as the Chandramouleshwara temple), during the reign of the Vijayanagara emperor Devaraya II. </p>.<p>However, the locality’s name is hidden in the record: Virupakshapura was granted as a kodige. Over the centuries, those kodige lands around the village grew into, and lent their name to, the locality that Bengaluru knows today as Kodigehalli. </p>.<p>And like every gift, it was meant to endure forever. The inscription is crowned with carved images of the sun and moon, while the closing lines of the text seek that the grant stands candrarka-sthayi, meaning “as long as the moon and sun endure.” </p>.<p>The charm, however, lies in the details. The donor did not merely hand over the land; he specified, almost down to the coin, how its income was to be spent. Twice each day, it was to fund the deity’s anga-ranga-bhoga, the rituals of adornment and entertainment performed by a seven-member dance-drama troupe. The inscription lists them by role: two actors, a dancer, a maddale drummer, a sitar player, an upanga (wind instrument) player and a kamsale performer.</p>.<p>Six centuries later, the temple has been rebuilt and its dance hall has disappeared, but the stone remembers the orchestra that once played there.</p>.<p>It remembers its arithmetic too. While tallying the endowment — allocating sixteen-and-a-half coins for some performers and three-and-a-half for the others, making 20 gold gadyanas (coins) in all — the scribe wrote those halves not as “1/2” but as a neat “||”. In 15th-century Kannada accounting, a single vertical stroke meant a quarter (kalu), two denoted a half (are or ardha) and three stood for three-fourths (mukalu or mukkalu). </p>.<p>The best, though, is saved for the date. The inscription records the donation using the Indian calendar still followed today — Shaka Varsha 1353, the Virodhikritu Samvatsara, Shravana masa, Bahula Paksha, Amavasya (the new moon), describing it as a suriya-paraga punya-kala, the auspicious hour of a solar eclipse. Adding 78 (as the Shaka era commences in 78 CE) to the Shaka Varsha converts the date to August 8, 1431.</p>.<p>This is also the earliest known inscription found in the Bengaluru region to record an astronomical event.</p>.<p>The same eclipse was noted down, hundreds of kilometres away in Kerala, by astronomer Parameshvara, who incorporated a lifetime of eclipse observations into a reformed system of astronomy called the Drgganita, completed in 1431. Remarkably, when corrected for the longitude difference between the two regions, his recorded timing of the eclipse’s end is barely a minute off NASA’s modern astronomical calculations. A village grant in Kodigehalli and a scholar in distant Alathur (now, Alathiyur), both looking up at the same darkened sun.</p>.<p>The inscription even tidies up our geography. It places Yelahanka kelage — “below” — Shivanasamudra; and since “down” once meant east, Yelahanka indeed lies east of Hesaraghatta. It also maps a vanished landscape: a tank called Devasamudra Hiriyakere, now entirely buried beneath RMV 2nd Stage.</p>.<p><strong>A herostone</strong></p>.<p>The 1431 inscription is not the only feature on the postmark. It also has a small figure beside the lettering. It is a viragal, a herostone, from the same village depicting a warrior in a braced, wide-legged stance, bow drawn, astride a fallen foe. Two such herostones survive here, carved in the 15th or 16th century for men who fell in battle. This one bears no inscription, so the warrior’s name is lost. First documented in 1905 by epigraphist B L Rice in Epigraphia Carnatica, the inscription stood exposed for over a century before it was moved to safety. Bengaluru once had about 175 such inscription stones, of which around 110 survive today, the rest lost to road widening, construction and neglect.</p>.<p>A postmark cannot save a stone. But it can do the next best thing: send its story out into the world, one postcard at a time.</p>.<p><em>(The author is Honorary Project Director, The Mythic Society, Bengaluru)</em></p>