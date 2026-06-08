History-sheeter chased down, hacked to death in Karnataka's Sulibele

<p>Bengaluru: A 36-year-old man with a criminal record was chased and hacked to death by a group of assailants on the outskirts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru</a>, officials said Sunday.</p>.<p>The victim, Kalimulla Khan from Sulibele near Hoskote, was attacked near Janata Colony late Saturday night.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation suggests Khan was on his mobile phone when the assailants confronted him.</p>.<p>He tried to escape, but was chased down and attacked with weapons. He died at the scene from multiple deep wounds — police counted at least 20 cuts on his body.</p>.Bengaluru: Rowdy-sheeter hacked to death in front of mother.<p>Police have registered a murder case and sent the body for post-mortem.</p>.<p>Investigators are probing whether the killing was linked to previous gang rivalry.</p>