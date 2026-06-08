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Homeindiakarnataka

History-sheeter chased down, hacked to death in Karnataka's Sulibele

The victim, Kalimulla Khan from Sulibele near Hoskote, was attacked near Janata Colony late Saturday night.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 23:37 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 23:37 IST
KarnatakaCrime

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