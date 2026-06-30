Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Hit by infighting, Karnataka BJP yet to get its act together

The shocking cross-voting on June 18 during the MLC polls has further exposed fault lines within the BJP. As many as 11 BJP and JD(S) MLAs cross-voted, while one BJP MLA cast an invalid vote.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 22:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2026, 22:23 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaKarnataka Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us