Hit by infighting, Karnataka BJP yet to get its act together

<p>Bengaluru: With less than two years left for the 2028 Legislative Assembly election, the BJP is still grappling with infighting and disgruntlement, and is struggling to take on the governing Congress. </p>.<p>The shocking cross-voting on June 18 during the MLC polls has further exposed fault lines within the BJP. As many as 11 BJP and JD(S) MLAs cross-voted, while one BJP MLA cast an invalid vote.</p>.<p>Even otherwise, the party’s lack of unity has been evident right after the 2023 polls. </p>.<p>The saffron party took time to kickstart its campaign, taking nearly six months to appoint B Y Vijayendra as the state president, which was widely seen as conceding the prominence of B S Yediyurappa’s family in a bid to secure the BJP’s electoral prospects.</p>.<p>However, Vijayendra — a first-time MLA — has not been universally accepted. A section led by the now-expelled MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was vocal against Vijayendra.</p>.<p>Former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa, also an extreme Hindutva proponent and a critic of the BSY family like Yatnal, was also <br>expelled.</p>.<p>While Vijayendra loyalists refer to his “youth” and “financial prowess,” his electoral performance has raised many questions.</p>.<p>Since 2023, the BJP has lost all five bypolls against the Congress. While it outperformed the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it won only 17 seats, far fewer than the 25 it won in 2019. </p>.<p>Vijayendra’s opponents have become more vocal since the cross-voting fiasco.</p>.<p>Though the three-member committee formed to uncover the truth about cross-voting submitted an interim report, no action has been taken so far. Public statements by leaders of different factions have weakened the party’s image.</p>.<p>Former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda openly claimed to have had information about the cross-voting, adding that his efforts to reach out to Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka had not been successful.</p>.<p>The state president also faced severe backlash from several senior leaders for proposing to hold a legislature party meeting in Dharmasthala to catch cross-voters, and eventually dropped the plan. </p>.<p>Some party leaders are seeking a change of party president ahead of the <br>2028 polls. </p>.<p>Speaking to DH, political analyst Harish Ramaswamy felt the state unit lacked unity, adding that there was a lack of “coherence” between Ashoka and Vijayendra. He felt the Congress currently stood a better chance electorally than the BJP in the state.</p>.<p>Ramaswamy felt the saffron party would need to strengthen itself organisationally and also improve the relations between its national and state-level units to counter the ruling Congress.</p>