HM Revanna on Gruha Lakshmi scheme: Rs 79.75 cr deposited in bank accounts of deceased beneficiaries should be taken back

<p>Davangere: The State Guarantee Scheme Implementation Authority Chairman HM Revanna stated that Rs 79.75 crore deposited in the bank accounts of deceased beneficiaries under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in the state should be taken back. He instructed that the authorities should take necessary action after verifying the death certificate.</p><p>He was speaking at a workshop organised on the five guarantee schemes at the Gundi Mahadevappa convention hall here on Wednesday. </p><p>Revanna said that 1,44,056 beneficiaries have died since the implementation of the guarantee scheme in the state. Of them, Gruha Lakshmi money has been paid to the bank accounts of 68,776 beneficiaries. Officials should be careful to prevent such lapses.</p><p>Congress workers should also be careful about this, he stated. </p><p>The scheme money should be prevented from being deposited in the accounts of the deceased. Women who pay Goods and Services Tax (GST) were not paid Gruha Lakshmi money. "This problem has been fixed," he said.</p>