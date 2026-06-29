Hoax bomb threat for third time to Udupi district court

<p>Udupi: The Udupi District Court complex received a hoax bomb threat for the third time in just over a week, triggering an intensive search operation by police on Monday morning. No suspicious object was found, and authorities later confirmed that the threat was a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hoax">hoax</a>.</p><p>According to police, an anonymous email claiming that a bomb had been planted in the court complex was received by the court's official email account early on Monday. </p><p>Court authorities immediately alerted the Udupi Town Police, following which a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad conducted a thorough search of the entire premises. The operation concluded without finding any explosive material.</p>.Several courts receive hoax bomb threat e-mails across Karnataka.<p>This is the third such incident after similar bomb threat emails were received on June 21 and June 26, raising serious concerns among members of the legal fraternity over the repeated targeting of the district court.</p><p>Following the latest incident, a delegation from the Udupi Bar Association met the Superintendent of Police and submitted a memorandum seeking enhanced security for the court complex and a comprehensive investigation to identify those behind the repeated hoax emails.</p><p>The advocates stressed the need to ensure the safety of judges, advocates, court staff and litigants, stating that repeated bomb threats were causing anxiety and disrupting the functioning of the court.</p><p>Responding to the memorandum, Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Nayak assured the delegation that the matter would be investigated on priority and appropriate legal action would be taken against those responsible.</p><p>The delegation included Bar Association General Secretary Chandrashekhar Shetty and others. </p>