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Homeindiakarnataka

Hoax bomb threat for third time to Udupi district court

According to police, an anonymous email claiming that a bomb had been planted in the court complex was received by the court's official email account early on Monday.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 15:34 IST
Karnataka NewsUdupiBomb hoax

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