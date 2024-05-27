Home guards to be deployed at eight beaches in Dakshina Kannada ahead of rainy season

Mangaluru: Home Guards will be deployed at beaches in Dakshina Kannada (DK) from June 1 to check casualties during the rainy season, said District Home Guard Commandant Dr Murali Mohan Choontharu.

Visiting Sasihithlu and Surathkal beaches, Dr Choontharu offered guidance and suggestions to the home guards on flood rescue operations.

Speaking during his visit, he said that a disaster management team, comprising 70 members of the home guards, is deployed across the district every year based on directions.

Accordingly, Home Guards will be deployed at Someshwar, Mogaveerpatna, Ullal, Panambur, Tannirbhavi, Fathima Beach, Surathkal and Sasihithlu.

Two home guards at each beach will serve as beach guards and will work in two shifts from 7 am to 7 pm.