Home guards to be deployed at eight beaches in Dakshina Kannada ahead of rainy season

Mangaluru: Home Guards will be deployed at beaches in Dakshina Kannada (DK) from June 1 to check casualties during the rainy season, said District Home Guard Commandant Dr Murali Mohan Choontharu.
Visiting Sasihithlu and Surathkal beaches, Dr Choontharu offered guidance and suggestions to the home guards on flood rescue operations.
Speaking during his visit, he said that a disaster management team, comprising 70 members of the home guards, is deployed across the district every year based on directions.
Accordingly, Home Guards will be deployed at Someshwar, Mogaveerpatna, Ullal, Panambur, Tannirbhavi, Fathima Beach, Surathkal and Sasihithlu.
Two home guards at each beach will serve as beach guards and will work in two shifts from 7 am to 7 pm.
“The sea conditions will be rough with high waves during monsoon. Tourists visiting Mangaluru do not know about the dangers in the sea. Beach guards have been deployed at these eight beaches from June to September to prevent the loss of lives,” Choontharu said.
The home guards will coordinate with the Police Department and Fire and Emergency Services in disaster management, the district home guard commandant said.
Additionally, the district Home Guard office will have a reserve team of 10 home guards who can respond to emergency calls during the monsoon, he added.
He also said that the home guards will be alert at Subrahmanya bathing ghats, Upinangady Sangama, Bantwal Mulki, Sullia, and Belthangady.
They will respond to emergencies in the district. Expert swimmers and divers have been identified to deal with emergency rescue operations.
Published 27 May 2024, 04:44 IST