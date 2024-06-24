Home Minister denies political conspiracy in Suraj Revanna's case

Hassan: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar said the government has taken action without protecting anyone and yielding to any pressure in the criminal cases reported in Hassan district.

Addressing media persons after participating in the progress review meeting at the SP's office in Hassan, he said, "Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's statement that Suraj Revanna's case is a political conspiracy is not true".

"The government ordered for a probe only after a complaint was lodged in Prajwal Revanna's case. This proves that there is no political malice. An impartial probe is being conducted. There is no need for any doubt on the SIT probe. Law is equal for all", he clarified.

"Serious measures are being taken to prevent any communal riots in the state. No incident that disturbed peace and harmony was reported in the state in the last one year. Ganesha festival was held in a peaceful manner. Similarly, communal clashes in Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga and Hubballi districts have stopped. The opposition parties should speak about this", Parameshwara added.