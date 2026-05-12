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Homestays in and around Hampi inspected

The officials left the place only after the homestay operators assured them that they would follow the rules. The operators were also told not to open the homestays till they are registered.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 22:15 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 22:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakahampi

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