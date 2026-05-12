<p>Hosapete (Vijayanagara district): Homestays operating in and around Hampi were inspected on Monday to ensure compliance with registration requirements prescribed by the Tourism Department. The inspection was led by Superintendent of Police S Jahnavi.</p>.<p>The inspection team, comprising Tahsildar Shruthi M M, Joint Director of Tourism Department Thippeswany, Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority Commissioner Ramesh Vatagal and In-charge Deputy Director D Nagaraj, directed the five homestays near the Hampi Gram Panchayat office to compulsorily register with the department. </p>.<p>The officials left the place only after the homestay operators assured them that they would follow the rules. The operators were also told not to open the homestays till they are registered. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, a department officer said that the district has only one registered homestay at Hosapete. As many as 132 homestays, being operated around Hampi, have not yet registered, he added. </p>