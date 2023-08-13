Karnataka: Honours degree option may be out

The Congress government is likely to put on hold the four-year honours degree under the National Education Policy (NEP). This plan is in line with the Congress’ decision to scrap the NEP and introduce a state-specific policy. In a clear indication that the government wants to stick to the conventional three-year undergraduate programme, the higher education department has asked the Board of Studies in all universities to frame the syllabus for the 5th and 6th semesters only.