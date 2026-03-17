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Hooch sale: Number of widows increasing, rues Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Daddal

Daddal asked the government to start new state-run retail liquor shops in border areas to control the menace.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 13:31 IST
Karnataka NewsHoochbasanagouda daddal

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