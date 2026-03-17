<p>Bengaluru: Lawmakers across parties demanded stricter action against preparation and sale of hooch, or illicit liquor, with Excise Minister RB Timmapur admitting the problem and assuring action in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday.</p><p>Raising the issue during Question Hour, Raichur Rural Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal said hooch was being prepared using 'CH powder' in his constituency, which borders Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. "Some people live off of this. Nobody has been punished or externed," he said. "Youngsters are falling prey to substance abuse. Days of anarchy aren't far if nothing is done."</p>.Karnataka SSLC Class 10 board exams to begin on March 18; check important guidelines.<p>Daddal asked the government to start new state-run retail liquor shops in border areas to control the menace. "The number of widows is increasing in my constituency. Hooch prepared by using CH powder is killing a lot of people," he said.</p><p>JD(S) MLAs Karemma (Devadurga), Sharangouda Kandkur (Gurmitkal) and Tirthahalli BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra flagged the problem of illegal sale of illicit liquor. "I get calls from women who accused us (lawmakers) of destroying their men. Illegal liquor is being sold in many homes," Jnanendra said.</p><p>Replying to this, Timmapur explained that illegal supply of liquor happens when people resell drinks bought from retail shops.</p><p>"On one hand, there's pressure that new shops shouldn't start. On the other hand, there's a need for sale in villages because drinkers are there," Timmapur said, adding that his department will work with the police to file cases.</p><p>Between 2023 and February 2026, authorities have booked 183 cases and seized 13,557 litres of hooch, Timmapur said.</p><p>Timmapur described the 'CH powder' as "very dangerous" and "unfit" for human consumption. "One kg of this powder is enough to prepare a drum full of hooch. This comes (into Karnataka) from Andhra Pradesh," he said, adding that nine persons have been identified for externment.</p><p>The minister pointed out that 'CH powder' is not covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. "We will propose this to the union government," Timmapur said.</p>