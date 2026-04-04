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Horatti writes to CS on 3rd language, bats for retaining old system

In a letter to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Horatti said that this decision may lead to negligence among children while learning the third language.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 23:06 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 23:06 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSSLCHorattiThree language formula

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