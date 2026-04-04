<p>Bengaluru: Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti has urged the government to drop the decision to introduce the proposed grading system for the third language subject in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sslc">SSLC</a>.</p>.<p>In a letter to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Horatti said that this decision may lead to negligence among children while learning the third language.</p>.<p>“If we look at the SSLC results, there are many students who have got cent per cent by scoring 100 marks even in the third language, especially Hindi. This decision will have a negative impact on the learning level of the children,” he said.</p>.Grades for SSLC exams third language paper: Basavaraj Horatti asks state govt to withdraw decision .<p>Expressing concerns over the teachers teaching the third languages, mainly Hindi, Horatti mentioned, “It is the question of the lives of 15,000 Hindi teachers in the state.”</p>.<p>He requested the chief secretary to intervene and give instructions to the officials of the department concerned to drop the decision and retain the earlier system of awarding marks even for the third language subjects in SSLC. </p>