Hosadurga fort: Tracing the Palegar past

<p>Scattered across<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka"> Karnataka</a>, the ruins of centuries-old forts stand as silent reminders of the military prowess and cultural grandeur of bygone kingdoms. Among them stands the lesser-known but historically significant Hosadurga Fort in Chitradurga district, a sprawling hill fort that reflects the legacy of the Chitradurga Palegars.</p><p>Located about 64 km southwest of Chitradurga, this fort, built in a series of five concentric fortification walls, occupies a commanding position over the surrounding landscape. Historians regard it as the second-largest fort constructed by the Chitradurga Palegars.</p><p>According to historical records, Chikkanna Nayaka, son of Sarjeraya of Kanakuppe, a Palegar of Chitradurga, established the fort around 1675 CE. It served as a strategic military base in campaigns aimed at capturing Bagur Fort, then under the control of the rulers of Sira. In addition to the fortifications, Chikkanna Nayaka is believed to have built an armoury, a palace, a temple and soldier quarters. The fort later remained under the administration of Palegar rulers including Dodda Madakari Nayaka, Dandina Jampanna Nayaka, Bharamanna Nayaka and Hire Madakari Nayaka.</p>. <p>Hosadurga Fort is spread across two adjoining hills Bhairavanakombe and Hanumanakombe. The fortifications extend across both hills through multiple defensive enclosures, gateways and watch points. Historical descriptions indicate that the fort consisted of five concentric layers of walls, with eight gateways in total. A massive wall connecting the two hills measures nearly three metres in width and four metres in height. Behind the Bhairava temple located on the Bhairavanakombe Hill stands a 44-pillared <em>Maddina Mane</em>, believed to have functioned as an armoury. Its roof is constructed using lime mortar.</p><p>The western side of Bhairavanakombe hill contains fortified walls, drainage channels and guard houses that enabled surveillance and defence. </p><p>Massive rocks were used in the construction, demonstrating the engineering skills of the period. </p><p>Guard rooms flank the gateways, which were designed to control movement into the fort complex while strategically positioned watchtowers allowed defenders to monitor enemy movements from great distances. </p><p>Today, scattered across the hill are the remains of temples, <em>mandapas</em>, herostones (<em>Veeragallu</em>), memorial stones (<em>Mastikallu</em>), inscriptions and sections of collapsed fort walls. Nagara stones and other archaeological remains can also be found around the site. Next to the temples dedicated to Veerabhadraswamy and Kalikadevi, lies a pond known as Hunasehonda, believed to have supplied water to soldiers stationed at the fort. Local residents point out that the pond rarely dries up, even during severe summers. </p><p>During the reign of Madakari Nayaka V in the second half of the 18th century, Hosadurga came under Hyder Ali’s control and later passed to Tipu Sultan before eventually falling under British rule. </p>. <p>The town is believed to have been named after the ‘new fort’ (Hosa Durga), which historians say was modelled on the famed Chitradurga Fort. </p><p><strong>Conservation needed</strong></p><p>Despite its historical importance, the fort today remains largely neglected.</p><p>According to local resident Brahmaraju, access to the fort is difficult. There are no modern stairways and visitors must rely on narrow footpaths and remnants of old stone steps. </p><p>First-time visitors would benefit from the guidance of local residents while trekking the rocky terrain.</p><p>Mahantesh N S, whose doctoral research focused on the cultural landscape of Hosadurga taluk, believes the fort deserves urgent conservation attention.</p><p>“The fort should be brought under the Archeological Survey of India. If developed on the lines of <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/chitradurga">Chitradurga</a> Fort, it could emerge as an important tourist attraction while ensuring the preservation of its historical remains,” he says.</p><p>Though neglected for much of the year, the fort comes alive during Mahashivaratri. Hundreds of devotees climb Bhairavanakombe to participate in celebrations at the hilltop shrine. </p><p>A few years ago, efforts were initiated to develop the fort as a tourist destination, but the momentum faded.</p><p>Today, even as the town grows and transforms, the fort that gave Hosadurga its name stands neglected, a fading reminder of a rich legacy awaiting recognition and restoration.</p>