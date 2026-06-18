Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Hosadurga fort: Tracing the Palegar past

Surendra Pai visits the centuries-old hill fort that once guarded a kingdom but now stands vulnerable to neglect, vandalism and the passage of time
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 22:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
An entry gate to Hosadurga Fort from Hanumanakombe.

An entry gate to Hosadurga Fort from Hanumanakombe.

Credit: Photos by author

The 44-pillared armoury atop Bhairavanakombe Hill at Hosadurga Fort.

The 44-pillared armoury atop Bhairavanakombe Hill at Hosadurga Fort.

Credit: Photos by author

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2026, 22:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaFort

Follow us on :

Follow Us