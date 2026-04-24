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Host of events across Karnataka to mark Rajkumar’s 97th birth anniversary

A cultural icon of Karnataka, Rajkumar starred in over 200 films in his career spanning across five decades.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 09:41 IST
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Legendary Kannada actor Rajkumar

Legendary Kannada actor Rajkumar

Credit: DH File Photo

Rajkumar and his family members with Amitabh Bachchan at the Kannada actor's residence in Bengaluru.

Rajkumar and his family members with Amitabh Bachchan at the Kannada actor's residence in Bengaluru.

Credit: DH File Photo

Rajkumar

Rajkumar

Credit: DH File Photo

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Published 24 April 2026, 09:41 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaDr Rajkumar

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