<p>On the occasion of veteran actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dr-rajkumar">Rajkumar</a>’s 97th birth anniversary on Friday (April 24), several organisations and fan associations across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are putting together a host of unique programmes. </p><p>Known for his work in films such as <em>Bedara Kannappa</em>, <em>Ranadheera Kanteerava</em>, and <em>Bangaarada Manushya, </em>the late Kannada actor-singer continues to be remembered as 'Annavru' by his fans. </p>.<p>The day will begin with the garlanding of Rajkumar’s statue at the Film Chamber of Commerce.</p><p>Dr Rajkumar IAS KAS Academy will be offering the academy's annual scholarship test 2026 in his remembrance, allowing students to receive unto 100 per cent scholarship in civil services course. </p><p>There will be multiple live jam sessions across Bengaluru, with Pavan Bhat hosting shows at multiple locations such as CTR, Satya Anantham and Ibbani Cafe.</p>.<p>Indian Heritage Academy, along with Azim Premji University, will be hosting ‘Annavaru, Annavare’, celebrating the music and autobiography of the legend. There is also a photo exhibition at the Indian Hertitage Academy featuring a collection of rare and specially curated photographs.</p><p>A cultural icon of Karnataka, Rajkumar starred in over 200 films in his career spanning across five decades. He was well-known for his versatility in his craft and was the recipient of the Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award.</p>