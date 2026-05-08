<p>Belur (Hassan dist): Forest Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eshwar-khandre">Eshwar Khandre</a>, who is also the national president of Veerashaiva Lingayata Mahasabha, said, "The Mahasabha’s goal is to construct one hostel for each taluk, to help poor students belonging to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/veerashaiva-lingayats">Veerashaiva Lingayats</a> and also others, to pursue higher education."</p>.<p>Speaking at a Basava Jayanti programme in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belur">Belur</a> town, on Friday, he said, “It has been decided to establish a training centre for talented children of the community, to take up competitive exams.</p>.<p>Already, hostels have been built for girl students in many district headquarters. Besides, Rs 1 crore has been allocated this year, to give talent awards to the children of the community, who have scored high marks in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sslc">SSLC</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pu-examination">PU exams</a>.” </p>.<p><strong>Salumarada Thimmakka memorial</strong></p><p>“A detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared to construct a memorial for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/saalumarada-thimmakka">Saalumarada Thimmakka</a> at a cost of Rs 25 crore. The memorial would be constructed by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tourism-department">Tourism Department</a> on 10 acre of land near the Halebid heritage site. The government will extend support to this,” Khandre said.</p>.Animal population rising, but forests have decreased in Karnataka: Eshwar Khandre.<p><strong>Wild jumbo menace</strong></p><p>Pointing to the wild jumbo menace in Belur, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kodagu">Kodagu</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chikkamagaluru">Chikkamagaluru</a> districts, the minister said, “Hundreds of wild jumbos are outside the forest. In an effort to prevent loss of crops, property and lives by such elephants, around 2,000 acres of land has already been identified for elephant sanctuary and approval is given in the Cabinet.”</p>.<p>“A Command centre has been established to monitor the movement of the wild jumbos and alert the locals. Loss of lives can be avoided if the Forest Department personnel heed to the warnings issued from time to time," he said.</p>.<p>"Karnataka is home to green forests of the Western Ghats, which is the source of hundreds of rivers. It is our responsibility to protect forests and wildlife. People living on the borders of the forest should coexist with wildlife," Khandre said.</p>