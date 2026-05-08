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Hostel in every taluk for poor students our goal, says Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre in Belur

Already, hostels have been built for girl students in many district headquarters.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 15:42 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 15:42 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsHostelBelurEshwar KhandreForest Ministerpoor students

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