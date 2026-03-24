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Hotelier facing loss of business owing to LPG shortage ends life in Karnataka's Hukkeri

Shortage of commercial LPG cylinder had forced him to keep his hotel shut for a week.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 07:48 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 07:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBelagaviSuicideLPGDebt

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