<p>Belagavi: A hotel owner ended his life in Hukkeri town of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belagavi-dist">Belagavi district </a>on Tuesday as shortage of commercial LPG cylinder had severely affected his business and he was unbale to repay his debts, according to the police. </p><p>The police said Ramu Halluri (50), a resident of Hukkeri, was found hanging in the hotel's dining hall.</p>.LPG crisis will be ‘partially resolved’ with 20% allotment to Karnataka, says Food and Civil Supplies Minister Muniyappa.<p>Halluri had been running Hotel Hanuman near the old bus-stand in Hukkeri town. Shortage of commercial LPG cylinder had forced him to keep his hotel shut for a week. With his hotel remaining closed, he had been facing difficulties in paying rent and clearing his loans. </p><p>Unable to bear the harassment from those who had given him loans, Halluri ended his life, according to the police.</p><p>Hukkeri police personnel visited the spot.</p>