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Hotelier reeling under debt ends life in Karnataka

The deceased has been identified as Ramu Halluri (50). He was running a hotel near old bus stand in Hukkeri town.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 22:25 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 22:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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