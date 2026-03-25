Hotelier reeling under debt ends life in Karnataka

<p>Belagavi: A hotel owner reeling under debt and who had shut his business for over a week due to LPG shortage, ended his life by hanging himself in the hotel at Hukkeri town of Belagavi district on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Ramu Halluri (50). He was running a hotel near old bus stand in Hukkeri town.</p>.<p>He is said to have borrowed money from various sources. Halluri had closed his hotel for a week due to shortage of commercial LPG and was finding it difficult to repay loans. </p>.<p>Hukkeri police have registered a case.</p>