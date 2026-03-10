<p>Davangere: Hotels in the city are likely to remain shut in the coming days, if they don't get<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lpg-shortage-20-hotels-restaurants-shut-down-in-mumbai-operations-hit-in-bengaluru-chennai-3926080"> LPG cylinders</a>. </p><p>According to Davangere City Hoteliers Association Secretary Subramanya, "we have learnt that all gas agencies have been directed not to supply cylinders to hotels and other commercial establishments from March 10. Meanwhile, they have been directed to deliver gas cylinders to households, general hospitals and hostels run by the government. This move will hit hotels hard across the country."</p><p>Speaking to DH, he said, over 320 hotels are registered in the association. But of them around 226 hotels have been functioning in the city on daily basis for the past many years. He urged the government to instruct <a href="https://kptclsldc.in/escom.aspx">escoms</a> not to slap fine or collect additional money from hotels for using power beyond the permissible limit citing west Asia war situation as emergency situation. This would help hotels to provide food to people who are dependent on hotels."</p>.Bengaluru hoteliers warn of temporary shutdown of eateries amid disruptions over LPG cylinder supply.<p>He also admitted that' over 100 hotels that provide only dosa are using firewood and they are not affected. But the remaining over 200 hotels can't use firewood to serve food as per the menu.</p><p>Davangere City Hoteliers Association General Secretary Subramanya informed <em>DH</em> that the supply of LPG cylinders to hotels has been stopped from March 10. "We may run the business for two days. If we don't get cylinders within two days, all hotels in the city will be forced to closed down."</p>