Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Hotels in Davangere likely to keep shutters down if no LPG supply

He also admitted that' over 100 hotels that provide only dosa are using firewood and they are not affected. But the remaining over 200 hotels can't use firewood to serve food as per the menu.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 09:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 09:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us