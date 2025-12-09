Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Hours after staying Karnataka govt's menstrual leave policy notification, High Court recalls order

On Tuesday, Justice Jyoti M initially stayed the operation of the notification.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 15:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 15:12 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtMenstrual leave

Follow us on :

Follow Us