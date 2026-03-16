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'How do we run this House?’: Miffed Karnataka Assembly Speaker Khader walks out over 'unanswered' questions, says 'won’t run the House until...'

U T Khader was angered over the government not sufficiently answering questions raised by lawmakers.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 08:05 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 08:05 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsKarnataka AssemblyKarnataka PoliticsU T Khader

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