<p>Bengaluru: In an unprecedented development, Speaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/u-t-khader">U T Khader</a> adjourned the Assembly and walked out Monday, angered over the government not sufficiently answering questions raised by lawmakers. </p><p>On Monday, Home Minister G Parameshwara tabled 84 answers against 230 ‘unstarred’ questions raised by lawmakers. Last week, Khader was miffed that only about 50 questions were answered by the government. </p>.Karnataka Speaker U T Khader reserves ruling on Governor address row.<p>“This is the fifth time! Even after warnings, they [government[ have not improved. They come like Gods, they go home like Gods,” Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said. </p><p>Khader said he had issued “clear orders” from his chair four times. “This House isn’t for ministers. This is for lawmakers who meet once in three months to discuss their issues. All of them ask questions. Only 15 questions become ‘starred’ (they’re to be answered on the floor of the House). If the remaining (unstarred) questions go unanswered, why should they come to this House?” Khader said.</p><p>“Despite clear orders, there’s been no improvement. How do we run this House?” Khader said. </p><p>“So, until the ministers and secretaries concerned explain this, I won’t run this House,” Khader said, before adjourning the House and walking out.</p>