How many times to speak on the issue: CM Siddaramaiah angry over MUDA reference in Mysuru

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his anger over the reference of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), during an interaction with media, in Mysuru, on Wednesday.

The CM spoke to media people, at Mysuru Airport, on his way to Chamarajanagar, to attend a meeting, to thank the voters of the Lok Sabha constituency, for electing Congress candidate Sunil Bose.

The CM retorted, “How many times, to speak on the issue. The Opposition and the media are unnecessarily creating controversy of my wife’s issue, of getting alternative land from MUDA. The MUDA authorities illegally acquired my wife’s land in Kesare village, without bringing it to her notice. Thus, they apologised and compensated for her loss. We had not asked for alternative lands in Vijayanagar layout. What is so controversial about the legal compensation?”

“The Opposition is threatening of holding protests and mobbing, for a non-issue. If there are irregularities in MUDA, a team led by two IAS officers will be investigating. If the officials are found guilty, action will be initiated against them,” he said.

No to CBI inquiry

Siddaramaiah said a ‘big no’ to the demands for a CBI inquiry into the alleged MUDA scam.

“How many cases have the BJP government handed over to the CBI, during its tenure? Now, they demand for a CBI inquiry, at the drop of a hat. The present CBI director is also a Karnataka cadre IPS officer. Are not, our own police capable to investigate? Our Karnataka Police will probe the alleged scam,” he said.