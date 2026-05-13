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Hownderayana Valgu: A vanishing tradition

Blending music, dance, storytelling, trance and worship, the art survives today in a handful of villages, preserved mainly through oral tradition.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 19:06 IST
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Artists perform Hownderayana Valgu in a village in Kundapur near Udupi. Photo: Special arrangement
Artists perform Hownderayana Valgu in a village in Kundapur near Udupi. Photo: Special arrangement
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Published 13 May 2026, 19:06 IST
India NewsIndiaKarnatakaSpectrum

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