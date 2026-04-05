<p>Bengaluru: The Transport Department on Saturday scotched media reports that High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) were not mandatory for older vehicles. </p>.<p>In a statement, Additional Commissioner of Transport (Enforcement, South) M P Omkareshwari said the Centre had mandated HSRP affixation for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, via a notification on Dec 4, 2018. Accordingly, Karnataka mandated HSRP for all such vehicles. </p>.VHP warns of statewide stir in Karnataka against move to ease cattle transport law.<p>While the department has not enforced the mandate due to ongoing litigation in the High Court, no stay orders have been passed on the Centre’s notification. The court is hearing a writ appeal filed in 2023 and has restrained state from taking any further precipitate steps/action/decision. </p>.<p>The writ appeal challenged the mandate that vehicles affix HSRPs only through OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and their authorised dealers. The appellants argue that all licensed number plate manufacturers having Type Approval Certificates be permitted to affix the plates. </p>