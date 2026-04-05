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HSRP must for all vehicles registered before Apr 1, 2019: Transport dept

The court is hearing a writ appeal filed in 2023 and has restrained state from taking any further precipitate steps/action/decision.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 01:44 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 01:44 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsTransport

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